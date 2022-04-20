Carole T. Zullo, age 78, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Carole was born December 14, 1943, to the late George and Madeline Thomas; beloved wife of Michael Zullo, Jr.; devoted mother of Laura Young, Stephen Zullo and Karen Buchanan; loving grandmother of Victoria and Anna Buchanan, Alexander and Dmitry Young, Benjamin and Olivia Zullo; dear great-grandmother of Asa Wallace. Also survived by other loving family and friends.

Carole was married to Mike on September 18, 1965, in Baltimore, MD – a love that persisted 56+ years. She was most proud of this achievement and her three children. Mike and the children were by her bedside at home when she succumbed to cancer and ascended to heaven after receiving Last Rites from Father Foppiano of St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

Carole graduated from Eastern High and Baltimore Junior College; but her true passion and vocation was as a stay-at-home mom to her family. As an only child, she cared for her parents in their final years, raised three successful children and was actively engaged with raising her grandchildren. Carole loved her home in Fallston, MD, where she lived for 42 years. Throughout this time, she accumulated countless life-long friends through engagement in community events, book club, Bunco group, dinner club, and many volunteer activities.

In 2016, Carole and Mike moved to The Villages, FL. Carole fell in love with the Florida lifestyle and frequent social activities. She quickly made many more dear friends who will miss her beautiful smile and warmth. Carole will be remembered by her loving, generous and lively personality and as someone who would always make time for long, thoughtful conversations with family and friends.