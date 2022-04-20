Robert Joseph Fracassi “Bob”, age 82 of Summerfield FL, passed away April 11, 2022. Preceded in death by his loving wife Judith Fracassi (McDonald). Loving father to Robert Fracassi Jr. “RJ” (Kandy), Scott Fracassi, Marlene (Fracassi) Magyar, Darlene (Fracassi) Hebert (Russ), survived by his girlfriend Carol Willard, Proud grandfather of Michael Magyar (Alyssa). Dear brother of the late Louie Fracassi (Judy), also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and a long list of extended family and friends.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 5, 1940. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Louis “Scotty” Fracassi.

Bob grew up in the Detroit area and worked for Chrysler where he had a long career that took him right up to retirement. He retired from Chrysler after 33 dedicated years where he was a Mechanic and Union Stewart for the UAW.

Growing up in the car industry, Bob had a love for fast cars. When Bob wasn’t building, cleaning, or racing cars, he enjoyed going to car shows, fishing and playing golf.

He will be remembered and truly missed by all who knew him as a kind, generous, loving, caring person who enjoyed making people laugh. The family is talking about having a celebration of life gathering later.