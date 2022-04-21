Aleck Fetkavich, 86, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born Dec. 8, 1935 in Merrillville, IN to John and Nancy (Pelipek) Fetkavich.

He graduated in 1954 from Merrillville High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Fetkavich.

He was survived by his wife, Sally Ann (Aubry) Fetkavich; daughters: Darlene (Robert) Rachlow, Carol (Bruce) Spires and Linda (Larry) Wirtz; grandchildren: Benjamin (Kelli) Spires, Andrew (Madeline) Wirtz, Caitlyn (Grant) Steckbeck, Aaron (Ashley) Rachlow, Nathan Rachlow, Lawrence Wirtz and David Wirtz; great grandchildren: Jack Spires, Greyson Rachlow, Brett Spires and Theodore Wirtz; and numerous other loving family and friends.