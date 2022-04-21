66.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...

Aleck Fetkavich

By Jim Cheesman
Aleck Fetkavich
Aleck Fetkavich

Aleck Fetkavich, 86, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born Dec. 8, 1935 in Merrillville, IN to John and Nancy (Pelipek) Fetkavich.

He graduated in 1954 from Merrillville High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Fetkavich.

He was survived by his wife, Sally Ann (Aubry) Fetkavich; daughters: Darlene (Robert) Rachlow, Carol (Bruce) Spires and Linda (Larry) Wirtz; grandchildren: Benjamin (Kelli) Spires, Andrew (Madeline) Wirtz, Caitlyn (Grant) Steckbeck, Aaron (Ashley) Rachlow, Nathan Rachlow, Lawrence Wirtz and David Wirtz; great grandchildren: Jack Spires, Greyson Rachlow, Brett Spires and Theodore Wirtz; and numerous other loving family and friends.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why are Villagers Republicans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident who is a former Republican, asks why his fellow residents back the GOP, which among other goals, wants to privatize Social Security.

Villages Haters Club

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he did not realize there is a Villages Haters Club.

Why are we paying these nitwits?

A Village of Amelia resident wonders why Floridians are paying state legislators when they have abdicated their responsibilities to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hage and Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends state Rep. Brett Hage and state Sen. Dennis Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood.

College basketball

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident looks ahead to next year’s college basketball season.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos