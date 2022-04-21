Ron Ruberti, age 81, died on April 12, 2022, in The Villages, FL.

Ron is survived by his wife Gerry, of 57 years; his sons Brian and wife Jocevil, Ted and wife Stacey, and Albert of The Villages; and his sister Arlene Ruberti of The Villages.

Ron was born in Elizabeth, NJ, to parents Albert and Julia Ruberti. He graduated from Seton Hall University with a degree in Business and Finance. Ron started his career in retail, and went on to become the president of an office supply company, and the CFO of a truck rental company.

Ron loved to travel with his family, and was always happy to offer help and advice. He loved spending time with his six grandchildren. Ron was also deeply involved with his faith.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Vincent de Paul on Tuesday, May 3rd at 11:00 am, with a celebration of Ron’s life to follow at 1:00pm at Eisenhower Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Boulevard.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ron’s life, the family does ask that anyone attending to please RSVP to Mrs. Ruberti at [email protected]

In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity.