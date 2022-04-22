76.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 22, 2022
By Staff Report
Cristina Guzman, 102, passed away peacefully at home in The Villages on April 17, 2022 surrounded by her daughter, Tatiana Patricia Ollague, niece Eloisa Musante, and nephew Juan Roberto Musante.

Cristina, the third youngest of 10 children, was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1960 arriving in New Jersey where she began working at Springfield Instrument Company the day after her arrival until her retirement 21 years later. One of her happiest days was when she became a U.S. citizen in 1992, along with her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat, and her many nieces and nephews. A beloved mother, aunt, and friend, she will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

