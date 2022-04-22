Muriel Duvall Alsobrook of Stonecrest passed away on April 8, 2022 after a brief battle with pneumonia.

Muriel was born on May 9, 1940, in Annapolis, MD as the youngest of 10 children born to Grover and Beulah Duvall. She was the last surviving member of her family. She attended Arundel High School, and then went on to Towson State Teachers College in Baltimore. She met her future husband, Lew, at Towson, and they were married in August, 1962. They had two daughters, Ann Alsobrook Morrissey (John) of Washington, DC, and Jan Alsobrook Mitchell (Drew) of Park City, UT. Muriel has 6 grandchildren- Ellen, Jack, Eleanor, Maggie, Leyden, and Henry, ranging in age from 15 to 24.

Muriel taught for 3 years in Maryland and later for 18 years in Sonoma County, California. After retiring in 1998, she and Lew moved to Central Florida, where she enjoyed golf, travel, playing cards, cheering for her beloved San Francisco 49ers, and visiting with her grandchildren.

A memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Belleview. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Youth Sports Alliance. You may donate online at ysaparkcity.org.