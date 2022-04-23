Gerard W. Brady (Jerry) passed away at the age of 82 on April 17, 2022, in the Villages, FL.

Jerry is survived by his wife Mary Anne, of 53 years. Jerry and Mary Anne have seven children: Gerard, Jr. (the late Moreen) their children (Shannon, Maura and Sean), Christopher (Cristel) their children (Amanda and Fiona), Colleen and her children (Jacob and Sabrina), Tara (Jeremy) and their children (Ryan and Logan), Timothy, Maureen (Aaron) and their children (Declan (dec.), Deirdre and Gavin) and Bridget. Jerry is also survived by his brother Joseph (MaryAnn), sister Marianne Brady (the late Bill), many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved family members.

Jerry was born on April 4, 1940 in Philadelphia. He graduated from St. Joseph Prep High School and LaSalle University. He lived in Philadelphia for 72 years. He split his remaining years between The Villages, FL and Ocean City, NJ. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan including Villanova basketball. He enjoyed skiing, sailing, coaching soccer and babysitting grandchildren. During retirement he was entertained by Phillies baseball, KYW news radio and the weather channel while wearing a hat and a flannel.

A memorial is scheduled for 8:30am on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at St. Timothy’s Church. Live Stream Masses – St. Timothy Catholic Church – Lady Lake, FL (sttimothycc.com). A reception to follow at the church hall. All are welcome to come and celebrate Jerry’s life. The family would like to thank the Parkinson Caregivers’, The Waverly neighbors, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the charity of your choice.