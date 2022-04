We are sad to say that John Dugas passed on to be with his darling wife, Geraldine F. (Barnes) Dugas (1/19/1940-8/6/2020) on April 18, 2022.

They were married for 61 years. John is the loving father of Elizabeth, Christopher, Gregory and John, Jr., and father-in-law of Lorraine. Proud grandfather of Jeffrey, Caitlyn, Rachell, Joshua and Jordan. Dearest brother-in-law of Sandra and Ron Urbanczyk.

He leaves behind many friends and family in Michigan and Lady Lake, Florida.