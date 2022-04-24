69.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Frances Mary Tekonwakonin Edwards Keenan

By Staff Report
Frances Mary Tekonwakonin Edwards Keenan was born in Caughnawaga (Kahnawake), Quebec, Canada on December 4, 1941 and left us on April 15, 2022 in Lady Lake, Florida after suffering from cancer.

She married the love of her life on June 11, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY. His name was Robert “Bob” Anthony Keenan (2/23/39-8/3/2011). Frances was a proud Mohawk and a Woman of Substance. Frances stated that she had no regrets and she lived a beautiful full life. She was a devout Roman Catholic who joyously celebrated Saint Kateri Tekakwitha. Fran was also a good friend to many. She lived an exceptionally charitable and modest life. True to her nature she wanted to exit this world quietly and unobtrusively.

She was a powerful and influential life-force in our family and we have lost a wise, devoted and loving woman.

She leaves behind two daughters Robyn Ann Poppick and Jodi Lynn Gibbons, 6 grandchildren including Anthony Poppick, Alan “AJ” Poppick, David Poppick, Richard Pascale, Joy Ana Pascale and Christina Ciannella, and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving sister Evelyn Edwards Brooks and too many family members to mention.

She was greatly loved and she loved greatly. May we all remember this extraordinary woman with a smile on our faces as we remember the good memories that will sustain us forever.

