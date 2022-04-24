Paul Lewis Reader, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to everyone he came across. Paul is survived by his wife Mary of 50 years, son Paul of Barrington Illinois, daughter Angela of Placerville California and son John of Copperopolis California.

Paul was born on May 31, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Kansas University and spent a career as an Aerospace Tooling Engineer. Paul loved music and was proficient in many disciplines including the piano, clarinet and violin. He was a passionate and talented bowler who “rolled lines” regularly. His love of nature and physical fitness were contagious and he will be dearly missed.

Family services will be private. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to the American Heart Association and Boys Town.