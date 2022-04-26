Joseph Andrew Frates, devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend left this world suddenly on April 20, 2022 at the age of 82.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Patricia and their three children, Joseph Andrew Frates, Jr (spouse Barbara), Donna Baker (spouse, Robert), Diane Muratore (spouse, Thomas) along with 7 Grandchildren; Doug Hughes, Bret Hughes, Sean Baker, Megan Baker, Thomas Muratore, Ryan Muratore and Matthew Muratore along with 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph was born to the late George & Ellen Frates on December 23, 1939 in Weymouth, Massachusetts. He is predeceased in death by his brother, George Frates and sister, Mary Ross.

Joe spent his early family years with his wife and children in Cohasset, Massachusetts. He had an active social life with friends, enjoyed boating, and was a dedicated fan of all Boston sports teams. In 1977 he moved his family to Marco Island, Florida where he worked as a building contractor. He spent his leisure time boating in the Gulf of Mexico and was a member and Commodore of the Marco Island Cruise Club. He eventually moved with his wife to The Villages, Florida where he spent his retired years golfing, playing poker and joining many local clubs.

He was a devout Catholic who volunteered his time and service as a Eucharistic Minister at San Marco Catholic church in Marco Island, Florida and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, in Wildwood, Florida.

Joe’s priority was always his wife and family. He was a kind and generous person who would do anything to help someone in need. He was happiest when surrounded by loved ones and when any Boston team played. He has touched the hearts of so many and will be remembered for his kindness, love, and devotion.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 11a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital using the following link for the Joe Frates Memorial Fund –

https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7478474&pg=personal&fr_id=39300