New subdivision facing $3,500 fine after erosion problem upsets neighbors

The builder of a new subdivision is facing a $3,500 fine after an erosion problem upset an existing neighbor.

The Lake Ella Estates project won approval in 2019 for a single-family home development on Lake Ella Road in Lady Lake.

Clearing and grading have been taking place at the site, but the work has caused erosion issues that have spilled over into the neighboring Hidden Oaks development.

Heavy rains in March caused a real problem, according to testimony presented Tuesday morning before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall. In addition to spillover into the neighboring development, storm drains have not properly been protected. An expert witness testified that the steep grade at which the work is taking place makes erosion on ongoing problem.

JMHC is the development contractor for Lake Ella Estates. A stop work order was issued last year when it was determined that silt fencing was not secure and measures like sod and hay bales were not being used to try to prevent erosion. The contractor has indicated that problems have been addressed when issues have been pointed out.

However, that may be too late.

“Once this happens, the damage is done,” said Special Magistrate Joshua Bills.

He ordered that the builder be fined $3,500 for the repeat violations.