82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
type here...

Paul Scott Piusz

By Staff Report
Paul Scott Piusz
Paul Scott Piusz

Paul Scott Piusz, age 74, took his final HALO jump on April 20, 2022.

Born December 1, 1947 in Great Lakes, IL, grew up in Apple Valley, CA, and the last 37 years resided in Mansfield, MA and The Villages, FL. (Retired) SGM Piusz was honored to serve his country for 29 years 1st as US Marine for 2 years, then US Army Special Forces Green Beret (ABN) for 27 years. After military retirement he was employed as Security for Hanscom Air Force Base, Natick Army Labs and the Mansfield Police Reserves. He was a talented artist and sculptor. An avid Boston Red Sox, N. E. Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs fan. He enjoyed family, friends, the beach, biking, skiing, shell and rock collecting for painting.

Paul is survived by his wife of 28 years Kathleen Piusz (Grieve); son Scott Piusz, wife Sunny and grandson Lucas; daughter Juliana Currier, husband Chris and grandsons Charlie and Ozzie; sister Pamela Rothe and husband Christian; sister-in-law Diane Cunningham, husband and P. I. C. Phill; sister-in-law Patricia Marks. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Piusz, USMC 25 years, and Juliana Piusz (Freundlich), USN 4 years. Paul so enjoyed his many nieces and nephews along with his dear friends Olivia and Max.

Family recommends memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What has Joe done?

A reader billing himself as an American Patriot, asks what President Joe Biden has done for our country.

Climate change and the U.S. military

A reader from Appleton, Wis. is asking American citizens to contact their members of Congress seeking action on Climate Change.

Disney and DeSantis

A Village of La Reynalda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on Gov. DeSantis’ battle with Disney.

Live Free or Die

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a viewpoint on the unimaginable terror in Ukraine.

Villagers got away with voting twice

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it isn’t fair that two Villagers who cast illegal ballots in the 2020 presidential election got off with a slap on the wrist. What does that say to our children and grandchildren?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos