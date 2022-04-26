Paul Scott Piusz, age 74, took his final HALO jump on April 20, 2022.

Born December 1, 1947 in Great Lakes, IL, grew up in Apple Valley, CA, and the last 37 years resided in Mansfield, MA and The Villages, FL. (Retired) SGM Piusz was honored to serve his country for 29 years 1st as US Marine for 2 years, then US Army Special Forces Green Beret (ABN) for 27 years. After military retirement he was employed as Security for Hanscom Air Force Base, Natick Army Labs and the Mansfield Police Reserves. He was a talented artist and sculptor. An avid Boston Red Sox, N. E. Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs fan. He enjoyed family, friends, the beach, biking, skiing, shell and rock collecting for painting.

Paul is survived by his wife of 28 years Kathleen Piusz (Grieve); son Scott Piusz, wife Sunny and grandson Lucas; daughter Juliana Currier, husband Chris and grandsons Charlie and Ozzie; sister Pamela Rothe and husband Christian; sister-in-law Diane Cunningham, husband and P. I. C. Phill; sister-in-law Patricia Marks. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Piusz, USMC 25 years, and Juliana Piusz (Freundlich), USN 4 years. Paul so enjoyed his many nieces and nephews along with his dear friends Olivia and Max.

Family recommends memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.