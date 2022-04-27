Expansion of The Villages spurring more development near Coleman prison

Expansion of The Villages along County Road 470 near the Coleman federal prison may have spurred a commercial and industrial development nearby.

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved rezoning about 35 acres on the northeast corner of U.S. 301 and CR 470 to commercial from agriculture and another two acres on the southeast corner to heavy industrial.

The planning and zoning special master recommended approval after an April 4 public hearing.

The action came a day after Wildwood commissioners approved a new community development district south of CR 470 that will cover a neighborhood of 8,280 homes on 2,485 acres as part of the Villages of Southern Oaks.

Future businesses at the U.S. 301 intersection could serve that community.

While the land currently is rural, it is expected to become part of the county’s urban development area by 2035. It is located in an area designated as the CR 470 Primary Economic Activity Center.

Municipal water and sewer connections will be required and the property is in the Bushnell utility service area. The site contains no native vegetation and minimal flood plain issues, according to a county staff report.

The developer is listed as 470 Land, LLC, which shares a phone number and address with Country Oaks Angus Ranch, a cattle producer in Weirsdale associated with the Freel family, originally from Iowa.