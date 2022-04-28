71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 28, 2022
type here...

Elaine M. Carpenter

By Staff Report
Elaine M. Carpenter
Elaine M. Carpenter

Elaine M. Carpenter died Saturday April 23, 2022, within hospice care near her home in the Villages, FL. She was 74 years old.

Born Elaine Marie McCoo in 1947 in Manchester, MA, to parents Althea (Duff) and Charles McCoo, she was raised with her beloved older sister, her “little mother” Mary Jane. Elaine attended Hingham High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston; after marrying Terry Carpenter and starting a family in Hingham, MA, they lived in Saudi Arabia and Virginia before moving to The Villages 17 years ago.

Elaine was an avid, life-long maker—sewing, floral design and tole painting in her younger years, and more recently decorative/watercolor painting and meditative drawing, often selling small works at holiday craft fairs. Beyond her creative pursuits, Elaine found tremendous joy in helping people, especially as a certified Reiki Master. She discovered her true calling later in life as a teacher, offering popular classes in drawing and Mah Jongg for The Villages College then The Enrichment Academy for over 10 years.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Terrone (Terry) Carpenter, and her loving children: daughter, Laurel Jay Carpenter currently living in Newcastle UK, and her son and daughter-in-law, Terrone Carpenter II and Stacy Hommerbocker of Winter Garden, FL; along with her sister Mary Jane Brown of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and her children Anastasia Brown, Charles P. Brown, James Brown and his wife Carroll Edmonds Brown, and David Brown.

A celebration of Elaine’s life will be hosted on Sunday, May 1 from 2–5pm at Sea Breeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages, FL 32162.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Definitely support our governor

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident voices her continued support for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Where is the Free State of Florida, Frank?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, has a few questions for a previous letter writer, who hails from the “Free State of Florida.”

What is DeSantis trying to prove?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders what Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to prove. Read her Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis’ style of ‘leadership’ is extremely dangerous

A Village of Dunedin resident is the latest to offer his take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Disney Debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging silent protest

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging a silent protest.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos