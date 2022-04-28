Elaine M. Carpenter died Saturday April 23, 2022, within hospice care near her home in the Villages, FL. She was 74 years old.

Born Elaine Marie McCoo in 1947 in Manchester, MA, to parents Althea (Duff) and Charles McCoo, she was raised with her beloved older sister, her “little mother” Mary Jane. Elaine attended Hingham High School and Chandler School for Women in Boston; after marrying Terry Carpenter and starting a family in Hingham, MA, they lived in Saudi Arabia and Virginia before moving to The Villages 17 years ago.

Elaine was an avid, life-long maker—sewing, floral design and tole painting in her younger years, and more recently decorative/watercolor painting and meditative drawing, often selling small works at holiday craft fairs. Beyond her creative pursuits, Elaine found tremendous joy in helping people, especially as a certified Reiki Master. She discovered her true calling later in life as a teacher, offering popular classes in drawing and Mah Jongg for The Villages College then The Enrichment Academy for over 10 years.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Terrone (Terry) Carpenter, and her loving children: daughter, Laurel Jay Carpenter currently living in Newcastle UK, and her son and daughter-in-law, Terrone Carpenter II and Stacy Hommerbocker of Winter Garden, FL; along with her sister Mary Jane Brown of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and her children Anastasia Brown, Charles P. Brown, James Brown and his wife Carroll Edmonds Brown, and David Brown.

A celebration of Elaine’s life will be hosted on Sunday, May 1 from 2–5pm at Sea Breeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages, FL 32162.