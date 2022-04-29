Gordon Johnston, 91, died April 7, 2022 after battling cancer (multiple myeloma) over the past 2 years. He was a founding member of St. George, having joined 27 years ago.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Johnston, and sons Gordon (Patti) (Mt. Dora, FL) and Eric (Kay Ellen) (Titusville, FL) 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gordon’s entire career was with DuPont, starting as a draftsman in Niagara Falls, NY, then taking night classes for 12 years to earn a degree as an electrical engineer while his children were small, then moving to Wilmington, Delaware. Toward the end of his years with DuPont, he traveled extensively, including trips to China and Germany for work.

A Funeral Service will be held at St. George Episcopal Church on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11 AM with inurnment to follow at St. George Episcopal Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation- P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241 Or online at- www.themmrf.org.