82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...

Sheriff’s office will be collecting unused medication Saturday in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are offering residents a chance to clean out their medicine cabinets while reducing the threat of potentially dangerous prescription drugs falling into the wrong hands.

“Operation Medicine Cabinet” is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. Residents can bring expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing, 820 Old Camp Road in The Villages – between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This drive-through service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.  Needles or liquids cannot be accepted – only unwanted pills.

Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Prevention Coalition will provide drug deactivation packets for residents to take home for future safe disposal of medications.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.  Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

In addition to the Sumter County “Operation Medicine Cabinet” take back day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the permanent drop box locations available all year long in each of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices located in Bushnell, Wildwood and The Villages.

Sumter CAP also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs.  More information is available at  www.sumtercap.org

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages management has lost its way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident suggests The Villages management has lost its way.

Headline implied bike club declaring war on E-bikes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a headline about E-bikes which appeared in Villages-News.com.

Renters can ruin a retirement community

A Villager who previously lived in a resort community in South Florida contends that renters can bring a lot of problems to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that two recent politically misguided letters left him with his hair on fire.

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos