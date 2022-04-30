71 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 30, 2022
type here...

Janet Goodwin

By Staff Report
Janet Goodwin
Janet Goodwin

Janet Goodwin of Waltham, Massachusetts and Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Born in Nova Scotia, Canada to Guy and Carrie Smith, Janet was third of six siblings; Reginald Smith, Inez Smith, Edsel Smith, Dorothy Amisson and Joseph Smith.

Janet started her working career at the local movie theater in Amherst, Nova Scotia before moving to the states where she worked at several high tech companies before retiring from BLH Electronics in Waltham, MA.

She is survived by her daughter Sheree and son-in-law Rusty Murchie, daughter-in-law Linda Goodwin; grandchildren Tim McIver, Paul McIver, Jodi Vigeant, Chris Goodwin and Matthew Goodwin; great grandchildren Ada McIver and Connor Goodwin.

She was predeceased by her husband Carmen Goodwin, son Brian Goodwin and daughter Gail McIver.

Family services will be private.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages management has lost its way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident suggests The Villages management has lost its way.

Headline implied bike club declaring war on E-bikes

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a headline about E-bikes which appeared in Villages-News.com.

Renters can ruin a retirement community

A Villager who previously lived in a resort community in South Florida contends that renters can bring a lot of problems to town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor have my hair on fire!

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that two recent politically misguided letters left him with his hair on fire.

We’re told we have no choice in war in Ukraine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who serves with World Beyond War-Central Florida offers some possible insight into the factors fueling the war in Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos