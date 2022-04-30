Janet Goodwin of Waltham, Massachusetts and Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Born in Nova Scotia, Canada to Guy and Carrie Smith, Janet was third of six siblings; Reginald Smith, Inez Smith, Edsel Smith, Dorothy Amisson and Joseph Smith.

Janet started her working career at the local movie theater in Amherst, Nova Scotia before moving to the states where she worked at several high tech companies before retiring from BLH Electronics in Waltham, MA.

She is survived by her daughter Sheree and son-in-law Rusty Murchie, daughter-in-law Linda Goodwin; grandchildren Tim McIver, Paul McIver, Jodi Vigeant, Chris Goodwin and Matthew Goodwin; great grandchildren Ada McIver and Connor Goodwin.

She was predeceased by her husband Carmen Goodwin, son Brian Goodwin and daughter Gail McIver.

Family services will be private.