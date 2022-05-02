Marie Theresa Barkow, 85, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on April 28th, 2022 in Summerfield, FL.

Marie Barkow was born in Redwood Falls, MN to Joseph & Mary Wohnoutka on February 17, 1937. She went to school at St. Mary’s High School of Bird Island, MN. She received her Nursing degree from St Joseph’s Hospital in Mankato, MN, graduated in 1957. She married Percy Barkow on June 7, 1958 at St Mary’s Church in Bird Island, MN. She had a 42-year career as a Nurse for North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, then Dr Kelly and St Cloud Hospital. She finished her career at Health Partners in Maple Grove, MN. She moved to Del Webb in Summerfield, FL in 2001. She enjoyed the lake, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening, helping others and being with her family.

Marie is preceded in death by her Father Joseph, Mother Mary, Brother Maynard, Aunt Catherine and Niece Danette.

Marie is survived by her Husband of 63 years Percy Barkow, Daughter Kathleen (Greg Thyr), Son Kenneth, Daughter Patti (Don Nelson), 6 Grandchildren, 4 great Grandchildren, 4 Sisters and 2 Brothers.

Visitation will be held at 11:30 am Wednesday May 4th at Hiers Baxley Life Event Center 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162

Funeral services at 12:30 pm. Burial following at Highland Memorial Park 1515 NE 3rd Street. Ocala, FL 34470. A Luncheon will be held following the burial service, back at Hiers Baxley Life Event Center.

Memorials may be given to SPCA Tampa Bay Non-Profit Animal Shelter 9099 130th Ave N, Largo Fl 33773

The family of Marie Barkow wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr John Hayes, Pastor Ken Pyles and all our other friends and neighbors at Del Webb.