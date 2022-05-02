82.9 F
The Villages
Monday, May 2, 2022
By Staff Report
Patrick Naughton, of The Villages, Florida, and Westchester, New York, passed away in his home on April 5, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Pat is survived by his wife Frances (Craig), his daughters: Ann Marie Manganiello (Bart), Margaret Grasso (Jeffrey), Theresa Cetina (Henry), Christine Naughton and son Patrick, his granddaughters: Jessica, Amanda Lucia, Sophia and Juliette, his grandsons Jeffrey and Henry. He is also survived by his sister Joanne, brother Martin (Linda), his nephews Martin and Christopher and his former spouse Gessie Tassone. He is predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Margaret (Flaherty).

Pat joined the New York City Police Department in 1967, rising in rank to Homicide Detective and becoming a member of the Honor Legion. Pat was an avid athlete, participating in many road races and when relocating to Florida, the Senior Games. He enjoyed golf, stickball and water aerobics. Pat volunteered at the annual Christmas party for underprivileged children held at JFK Airport. He received Volunteer of the Year Award from Meals on Wheels in Eastchester, New York. Pat also volunteered during 911, going to Staten Island to go through the debris looking for identification to help relatives of victims.

There will be a memorial service in The Villages at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10281.

