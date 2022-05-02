Seats available for Wildwood booster club’s trip to Tarpon Springs

Seats are still available for the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club’s day trip to Tarpon Springs this Saturday, May 7.

The event is called “My Big Fat Greek Day Trip” and is a fundraiser for the organization, which supports various academic, athletic, arts/music and other programs and projects at Wildwood Middle High School. The trip is a fun way to raise funds for the Wildwood Wildcats and to socialize with fellow Wildcats Supporters.

Less than two hours away from The Villages lies the historic town of Tarpon Springs where everything is … well … Greek! Tarpon Springs was built on the backs of the Greek fisherman/sponge divers and their families who settled in the area in the late 1890s. The historic downtown area looks like it could be a movie set from the 1950s and many movies have been filmed there including Beneath the 12 Mile Reef.

Cost is $65 and includes:

Roundtrip deluxe motorcoach transportation from the Brownwood Hotel.

Guided tour of the area, including St Nicholas Cathedral, which is home to the St. Nicholas weeping icon, a certified miracle in the Greek Orthodox Church.

Shopping and lunch time on your own.

The bus will leave the hotel promptly at 8 a.m. You can bring a cooler with drinks and snacks with you if you like. The group anticipates being back at Brownwood by 5 p.m. Be sure to bring a little cash to participate in gift basket and 50/50 raffles on the bus.

To reserve your spot, email Donna Lasko with the name(s) in your party and your email address and phone number. Make checks payable to WWBC and mail to Donna Lasko, 3420 Kananwood Terrace, The Villages, FL 32163.