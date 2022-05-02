Capacity crowd of Villagers shows up to fight for future of Spanish Springs Town Square

A capacity crowd of Villagers showed up Monday night for the Lady Lake Commission meeting to fight for the future of Spanish Springs Town Square.

Every seat at Lady Lake Town Hall had been claimed 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Seats that were set up outside were also filled. An audio visual system was set up outdoors to carry the feed to those not lucky enough to score a seat inside.

Residents are opposed to a plan submitted by The Villages to convert the former home of Katie Belle’s into seven age-restricted apartments.

Residents said they fear that the apartments are a means for The Villages to slowly suck the vibrancy out of the original town square in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

On the eve of Monday’s meeting, Community Development District 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone raised the idea of the Amenity Authority Committee resurrecting Katie Belle’s as an exclusive amenity for Villagers. Many Villagers have embraced that idea.