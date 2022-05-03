Gary Powell Brown, devoted son, brother, husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022 at the age of 78 after battling lung cancer.

Gary was born in Van Wert, Ohio to Gus and Betty (Jones) Brown on December 10, 1943. Growing up, he quickly developed his love for hunting and fishing and became an avid sportsman in his adult life. After graduating from Van Wert High School, he attended Ohio Northern for his undergraduate degree. He proudly served in the US Army for 2 years and was honorably discharged in 1968. His graduate degree moved him to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he attended Western Michigan University. Once in Michigan, he met his lovely wife, Gail Elizabeth Taylor and they went on to have a daughter, Lisa.

​As an educator, he touched countless lives at Kellogg Community College, where he taught for 30 years. He made lifelong friends at the college, and through other walks of life, who continued to support him through his final days. When he wasn’t teaching or watching his daughter’s basketball or track meets, Gary could be found on the golf course, hunting or fishing. Most summers, he would spend several weeks at his cabin in Canada, where he spent quality time with his father, the fish and the mosquitos. Later in life, he and Gail took the trip of a lifetime to Australia and New Zealand and then became “snow birds”, spending their winters in The Villages, Florida.

Gary is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Gail; his daughter Lisa (Chris) Hayes; two high-energy grandsons Ronan and Finn Hayes of Oregon, Wisconsin; and his sister Debra (Charles) Davis of Ohio City, Ohio;. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Gus Brown, his grandparents and his infant twin sons, Gavin and Gregory.

Per Gary’s wishes, there will be a private gravesite service in Van Wert, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the KCC scholarship foundation: https://www.kellogg.edu/about/foundation/kccscholarships/