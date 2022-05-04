Sale of seasonal passes could support revived Katie Belle’s

To the Editor:

Katie Belle’s was definitely one of the reasons we decided to move to The Villages in 2020. It was a great place to have dinner for ourselves, and even to entertain guests. We did so several times on visits to The Villages and it was our intention to patronage weekly after moving here. The news that Katie Belle’s was closing was very disappointing and we were concerned it may not reopen.

All businesses want to make a profit and we really did not see enough consistent patronage in Katie Belle’s to guarantee that. If Katie Belle’s could reopen, we would certainly be willing to pledge a certain amount of patronage. Maybe even the sale and purchase of some type of seasonal pass could be helpful to the business.

Erv & Joan Ann Henry

Village of Bradford