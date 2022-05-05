92 F
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Suspected drug dealer nabbed after K-9 alerts on his vehicle at Wawa in Oxford

By Meta Minton
Nicholas Curtis Pearson
Nicholas Curtis Pearson

A suspected drug dealer was nabbed after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle at Wawa in Oxford.

Nicholas Curtis Pearson, 34, of Ocala, was a passenger in a white Volkswagen sedan at about 2 a.m. Thursday which had a malfunctioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle when the driver pulled into the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The people in the vehicle were “very defensive and nervous,” the report said. The deputy summoned a K-9 unit to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, a book bag was found and it was determined it belonged to Pearson.  The book bag contained five baggies which held a combined 27 grams of fentanyl; two baggies which held a combined 4 grams of heroin; a silver container which held 4 grams of methamphetamine; a silver grinder; 1 gram of marijuana; a black scale; and two ledgers with names, prices and delivery dates.

Pearson was taken into custody on multiple drugs charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $33,000 bond.

