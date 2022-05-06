84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 6, 2022
type here...

Ezell Recreation Center Fit Club will be closed for maintenance later this month

By Staff Report

The Ezell Recreation Center Fit Club will be closed for maintenance Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Ezell Recreation Center at (352) 674-1860.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A message for the Morse family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident has a pointed message for the Morse family on the subject of Spanish Springs Town Square.

Does your vote count?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants her fellow Floridians to understand that their votes really do count.

Abandoned golf cart at Laurel Manor Recreation Center

A Village of Belle Aire resident is wondering why nothing is being done about a golf cart abandoned at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Sale of seasonal passes could support revived Katie Belle’s

A Village of Bradford couple offers the idea that the sale of seasonal passes could support a revived Katie Belle’s. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Always walk on your left facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident reminds Villagers to walk facing traffic on the roads and golf cart paths.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos