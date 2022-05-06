88.3 F
The Villages
Friday, May 6, 2022
Man arrested at Oakleaf Villages after altercation over allegation of cheating

By Meta Minton
A man was arrested at the Oakleaf Villages Apartment Homes in Lady Lake after an altercation over an allegation of cheating.

Michael Johnson Jr., 33, was arrested on a charge of battery after he slapped the mother of his two children, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The altercation erupted after an allegation of cheating in the relationship. During the altercation, the Fort Bragg, N.C. native became “enraged” and smashed a glass vase, the report said. The woman he allegedly attacked had bruising on her face, the report said.

Johnson was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

