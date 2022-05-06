SpaceX Launch Contrails Over The Villages

This was the view of Friday morning’s SpaceX launch as seen over The Villages. Thanks to Dana Lambillotte for sharing this photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This was the view of Friday morning’s SpaceX launch as seen over The Villages. Thanks to Dana Lambillotte for sharing this photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.