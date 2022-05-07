Brinson Perry Canine Dog Park to remain closed through Friday

The Brinson Perry Canine Dog Park will remain closed for maintenance through Friday, May 13.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact SeaBreeze Recreation Center at (352) 750-2488.
