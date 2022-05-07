77.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 7, 2022
By Staff Report
John Capone passed from this life at the age of 93 at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages on May 4, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Diana Ballard; four children John F. Capone (Robin), George Capone, M.D (Mary Cody, M.D.), Barbara Portoluri and Frank Capone (Joan); and six grandchildren; Brothers George Capone, Robert (Dolly), Anthony Capone and sister Jean Capone, all of Connecticut; Sisters in law Jessie Albanetti (Edward), Mary Freitas (John), Roberta Ballard, and brothers in law Clifford H. Ballard (Lauretta) and Charles Ballard. Also survived by many –too numerous to name– nieces and nephews.

John was a patriot and proud Veteran, having served in the U.S. Constabulary in Sonthofen, Germany. The U.S. Constabulary was a special police soldier unit formed for the special purpose of keeping the peace in Germany after WWII. He is the author of a book about this little-known military unit entitled “Forgotten Peacekeepers’.

John was a loving and wonderful husband, a devoted father and grandfather, and an outgoing and happy man who loved his family beyond measure, and he will be profoundly missed.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 10, at 11am. He will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Beyers Funeral Home oversees arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the military charity of your choice in his honor.

 

