Norman Keith Godfrey Huggett, 90, the Village of Glenbrook, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

He was known by all as the gentleman who walked his dog, Scruffy, through the neighborhood and around the Glenview pond daily.

Born in Bermuda on April 16, 1932, where he spent his younger days on the sea atop various self- made floating devices and free diving. At the age of 17 he relocated to England as a member of the Merchant marine. Norman met and married Dorothy Bertolo in 1955.

They resided in England for a short time before moving to Miami, Florida and opening their successful Air Conditioning and Heating business. They spent their spare time sailing the waters of South Florida and were active church members in their community. After 46 years in Miami, the couple retired and built their retirement home in The Villages, Florida.

They were both active members at the Immanuel Baptist Church. Norman was quite the handy-man around his home and that of neighbors. He was also a wood- working enthusiast and enjoyed building numerous birdhouses for Purple Martins who visited annually. He also constructed several large model ships which he proudly displayed in his home.

Norman was pre-deceased by his wife, Dorothy Marie Bertolo in February, 2017. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Ann Huggett Wickenden of Devon, England; Cousin, Linda Kay Harvey, Somerset, Bermuda; Nieces, Vivian Ashburn Garcia, Cooper City, Fl. And Kimberly Bertolo, Knoxville, Tn.; His beloved dog, Scruffy and friend and neighbor, Ramona Teasley.

Normans’ gentle kindness and constant sweet smile will be missed by those who knew and loved him. May you rest in peace our friend.