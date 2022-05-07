77.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Ridley Joel Prather

By Staff Report

Ridley Joel Prather, 87, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

He was born June 28, 1934, in LaGrange, GA to Ridley Justice and Vesta Prather. Joel, as he was called, served 3 years in the United States Army. After honorable discharge from the Army, he was owner/operator of Repco Building Services for over 40 years. His family were members of the Avondale Church of Christ. Joel and Joyce retired to The Villages, FL in 2001 where he enjoyed golfing, travel and serving as Deacon at Wildwood Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Prather and 4 children, Randall of Hilton Head, SC; Janet of Atlanta, GA; Keith of Arley, AL and Bryan of Lilburn, GA and 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at Banks/Page-Theus funeral home Friday at 11 am with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. He will be buried at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to Mount Dora Children’s Home, Cornerstone Hospice The Villages, FL or Georgia National Cemetery. He believed in God, Family and Country.

