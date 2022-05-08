11-year-old killed when Ocala man’s van hits guardrail and tree on Turnpike

An 11-year-old was killed when an Ocala man’s van hit a guardrail and tree Saturday evening on the Florida Turnpike near Wildwood.

The 40-year-old Ocala man was at the wheel of a 2000 Chrysler Caravan at 6:04 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle just south of Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 308, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

His vehicle entered the inside shoulder and struck a guardrail. He overcorrected and the vehicle traveled back across the roadway and entered the outside shoulder where it struck a tree.

The 11-year-old boy from Kissimmee suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, the report said. He had been properly restrained.

The driver was seriously injured and a 71-year-old female passenger from Ocala was also seriously injured.