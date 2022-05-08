87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 8, 2022
type here...

Great Blue Herons And Anhingas In Nesting Tree On Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course

By Staff Report

These young great blue herons and aningas are growing ready to leave their nesting tree on the Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Great Blue Herons And Anhingas In Nesting Tree On Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course
Great Blue Herons And Anhingas In Nesting Tree On Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Floridians shouldn’t have to wait for gasoline tax relief

A Villager applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis’ action on a $1 billion tax cut bill, but wishes the gas tax relief portion of the plan wouldn’t be held off until October.

Let Disney pay its fair share

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that many do not understand the deal Disney has enjoyed in Florida and he suggests it’s time for Disney to pay its fair share.

Making guests pay for passes could help fund revival of Katie Belle’s

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident offers the idea that charging for guest passes could help fund the revival of Katie Belle’s.

The future of politics

A Village of Alhambra resident weighs in on the state of politics in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A thank you for Sumter County’s civic-minded citizens

A Villager running for Sumter County Commission is grateful to those who signed his election petitions.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos