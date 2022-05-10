Ex-boyfriend arrested after allegedly vandalizing car in Villages of Parkwood

An ex-boyfriend was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Villages of Parkwood.

The woman, who lives in the family gated community near The Villages Charter School, used her phone to record 33-year-old Johan Colley-Pabon of Oxford as he sprayed an adhesive on her vehicle when it was parked in the street in front of her home this past Friday night, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The substance was described as a gum-like plaster.

An officer interviewed Colley-Pabon who admitted he used a spray can of auto adhesive on the woman’s vehicle because he was upset with her after an argument.

He was taken into custody Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $250 bond.