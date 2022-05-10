Opening date announced for BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake

The opening date has been announced for BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake.

The store will open on Friday, May 13. The opening will bring the retailer’s total number of locations to 229 in the United States.

The new club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site and offer members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra discounts through the BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Lady Lake BJ’s Gas location marks the company’s 159th gas station and includes 12 fueling positions, offering regular, premium and diesel fuels. Additionally, this new location will feature golf cart parking with charging ports, making the store accessible to its surrounding community.

“Our team members are thrilled to open our doors to the Lady Lake community,” said Michael Tobacco, Club Manager of the Lady Lake BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the Florida market by bringing our expansive offerings to the smart-saving members of Lady Lake.”

BJ’s has been pre-selling memberships for months.