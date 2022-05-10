South Sumter High School student’s artwork to be displayed at Congress  

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster has announced the 2022 Congressional Art Competition winners for Florida District 11. Students from 14 schools across the district participated in this year’s competition depicting the chosen theme: The Wonders of Florida.

Angeleah Zelney of South Sumter High School was the first-place winner and will have her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

“Every year, I am encouraged and impressed by the talented student artists and dedicated teachers that participate in this program,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “This year is no different – the judges and I were in awe of the overwhelming amount of quality artwork submitted by 180 exceptionally talented high school students. I am pleased to be a part of encouraging the next generation of artistic talent. Art enriches our lives and art education promotes skills that equip children for future successes.”

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Florida’s 11th Congressional District. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize artistic talent in the nation. Since its creation in 1982, over 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition.

The U.S. Capitol exhibit in Washington will also include artwork from other contest winners nation-wide. The second-place winning artwork will hang in Congressman Webster’s Washington, D.C. office. The Third-place winning artwork will hang in Congressman Webster’s Leesburg Office. A county-overall winner is also named from each of the five counties within District 11 and their artwork will be displayed in each corresponding district office.

2022 Winners from District 11:

First Place Overall : Angeleah Zelney of South Sumter High School, Sumter County

Second Place Overall : Anna Sheppard a Home School Student, Citrus County

Third Place Overall : Jia Wei Chen of Montverde Academy, Lake County

Individual County Winners: