Wednesday, May 11, 2022
I am fiercely pro-life

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, I condemned the unprecedented and unconscionable attempt to manipulate the U.S. Supreme Court. An independent judiciary that rules on law, not politics or public opinion, is critical to our republic. This action must be immediately investigated by the court and the individual held accountable.

I have fought to defend the rights of the unborn, to stand for life and to oppose attempts to remove nearly all pro-life protections for the unborn at both the state and federal levels. 

I have cosponsored and voted for bills that protect unborn children with heartbeats, limit abortions after a fetus is capable of pain and fought to keep taxpayer funds from being used to promote or perform abortions. I have also sent many letters to former Presidents Obama and Trump, President Biden, the Executive Branch, various federal agencies, and others, urging them to protect pro-life freedoms, conscious rights, the Hyde amendment, and other pro-life priorities.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

