Donald Patrick Glenn of The Villages, Florida, departed this earth to his heavenly home on May 5, 2022, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Ronald, and his parents, Robert V. and Naomi Glenn.

Don grew up in smalltown Dupo, Illinois. An Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow, Don attended Dupo High School where he lettered in Baseball, Football, and Basketball.

Don left Dupo in 1965 to attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity, served as Chairman of Spring Festival, and was fittingly recognized by the University for his outstanding service to student activities (i.e. he was fun). Don graduated in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and soon married his college sweetheart, Mona Isbell, in June of the same year.

After Marine Officer Training in Quantico, Virginia, Don and Mona made Carbondale home. Countless friends and memories were made there, and Don touched many lives. A loyal friend to many, his indelible presence lingers at the Elks Club, the Jackson Country Club, Midland Inn, Giant City Lodge, SIU tailgates and countless other haunts to this day.

Don spent twenty-five years in the office supply business before becoming an account manager in collegiate sales. In 2013, the warm golf courses of Florida beckoned, and Don answered the call. It’s a testament to Don’s blessing of bountiful, beloved friends that so many of them retired to the Villages as well.

And ultimately, that’s how Don will be fondly remembered: A true and helpful friend; a funny, dry wit with a distinctively Don chuckle; quick with a glass of wine or the perfectly grilled steak for a guest. A loving partner, a caring and generous brother, brother-in-law and Uncle, a (secretly sentimental) fixture of every holiday gathering or theme party – a spirit that will be missed by many.

Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mona, and sisters-in-law Gail Rawson and her husband Mike, Amy Isbell, and her husband Randall Bone and his brother-in-law, George Dewey Isbell and his wife Melanie, along with 6 nephews, Dean Isbell, Tyler Isbell and wife Bianca, Griffin Isbell and wife Brittani, Austin Isbell, Ryan Bone, and Camden Bone as well as 3 great-nephews, and one great niece.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Memorials in Don’s Memory can be made to: