Alligator evades capture as residents outraged that dog’s corpse remains floating in pond

An alligator has evaded capture at a pond in The Villages as residents are outraged that the corpse of the dog it killed was still floating in the water two days later.

The wily alligator has refused to take the bait which was still in place Friday at the pond across from the pool and postal station on Canal Street in the Village of Bonita. A nuisance alligator trapper had been called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said a “visitor” had been down near the pond with two dogs that were off leash. The alligator reportedly came racing from the pond and captured one of the dogs, said to be about the size of a pit bull. The other dog fled and was not harmed, witnesses said.

Residents living near the pond in the Village of Bonita were outraged that the corpse of the dog was still floating in the water on Friday, two days after it was killed.

Meanwhile, residents reported seeing the alligator sunning itself on the pond’s bank and a fresh photo of the alligator was captured by a resident of the Village of Bonita.