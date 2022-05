A Community Development District 4 supervisor has announced he’ll be running for another term.

Don Deakin made the announcement at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors.

His name will appear on the ballot this November in Marion County. The race is non-partisan. He is a resident of the Village of Chatham.

He also serves as chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.