Sunday, May 15, 2022
Ronald Thomas Gallo

By Staff Report
Ronald Thomas Gallo
Ronald Thomas Gallo

Ronald Thomas Gallo, 83, beloved husband of Joyce Arden (Smith) Gallo, of The Villages, FL died May 9, 2022 after a long illness.

Born in Torrington, CT to the late Primo J. Gallo and Angela (Roncoroni) Gallo, he leaves to mourn his beloved children, Glenn Ronald Gallo (Susan), and daughters Dawn Maria (Gallo) Markelon (Timothy), all of CT and Valerie Joy Gallo (Erin Veneziano) of CA. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren: Megan (Gallo) Mason of CT, Jason Gallo of AZ, and Sam, Jack & Hannah Markelon of CT.

A graduate of Porter School of Engineering Design, Mr. Gallo worked in that field for many manufacturing companies throughout Central CT, with his last place of employment being The Wiremold Co. He also owned and ran his own business, Diversified Design Service, for many years. He and Joyce moved to The Villages in 2001 and enjoyed The Villages Lifestyle. Together, they especially enjoyed all the times at the Hacienda Pool and with The Tuesday Night Friends Group.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, The Villages, on Wednesday, May 18 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 and Shriners Hospital for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.

