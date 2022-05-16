71.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 16, 2022
By Staff Report
Cecelia M. Chmiel, age 97, of Lackawanna, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the home of her daughter. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Chmiel who preceded her in 1995.

Born in Lackawanna, NY she was the daughter of the late August and Katarzyna Jarnot.  Loving mother of Marian (Gerald) Klubek, Leonard (Donna) Chmiel, Edward (Debbie) Chmiel, and the late Paul Chmiel; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; predeceased by six brothers and five sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II. She later owned and operated a Beautician Salon in Lackawanna, NY. Cecelia and Edward moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1974. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview, FL.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview, FL followed by inurnment in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY.

