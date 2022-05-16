71.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 16, 2022
Harry Niles Getz Jr.

By Staff Report
Harry Niles Getz
Harry Niles Getz

Harry Niles Getz Jr., 81, of The Village of Duvall, passed away on May 11, 2022, in The Villages.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Niles was born in Sao Palo Brazil to Harry Niles Getz Sr. and Lillian Joyce Hamer on April 19, 1941. He married Rita Clark-Banta on February 8, 2011, in Las Vegas Nevada. He attended Michigan State University. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from General Electric in 2005. He was involved with the NRA, the Republican Party and was a District Representative for The Villages.

Niles is preceded in death by his daughter Nelly Louisa Getz-Whitfield of Navarre, FL.

Niles is survived by his wife, Rita Clark-Banta, son Harry Niles Getz III and his wife Nora, son Ian Andrew Getz and his wife Ypiranne, stepdaughter Jennifer Clark and her husband Matthew as well as 6 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you consider a donation to your favorite charity in Niles’ name.

