Harry Niles Getz Jr., 81, of The Village of Duvall, passed away on May 11, 2022, in The Villages.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Niles was born in Sao Palo Brazil to Harry Niles Getz Sr. and Lillian Joyce Hamer on April 19, 1941. He married Rita Clark-Banta on February 8, 2011, in Las Vegas Nevada. He attended Michigan State University. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from General Electric in 2005. He was involved with the NRA, the Republican Party and was a District Representative for The Villages.

Niles is preceded in death by his daughter Nelly Louisa Getz-Whitfield of Navarre, FL.

Niles is survived by his wife, Rita Clark-Banta, son Harry Niles Getz III and his wife Nora, son Ian Andrew Getz and his wife Ypiranne, stepdaughter Jennifer Clark and her husband Matthew as well as 6 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you consider a donation to your favorite charity in Niles’ name.