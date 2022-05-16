83.1 F
The Villages
Monday, May 16, 2022
John Bartram DAR to learn about importance of dogs in the military

By Staff Report

At the monthly meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, there will be  a discussion about the importance of dogs in the military.  The bond between the dog and his handler is intense.  The dog is trained to react to the commands of the handler and uses his unique abilities to assist the soldier.  And upon retirement, the dog is frequently trained to assist veterans with PTSD or other service related disabilities. 

The meeting will be held Friday, May 20 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.  Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m.

For further information about The DAR or the John Bartram Chapter, visit their website at johnbartramdar.com.

