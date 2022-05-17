75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
By Staff Report
Joanne Mary Barber, age 68 of Katy, Texas, was passed into the arms of the Lord in Lady Lake, Florida, on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida, on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., to be followed by with a Rosary. Both events will be livestreamed.

A Celebration of Life will follow at 10 a.m. in the Social Hall at St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Joanne will be interned at Magnolia Cemetery in Katy, Texas, with her late husband John Barber at a future date.

Joanne was born on February 6, 1954, in Abington, Pennsylvania, to Dolores Russ and Joseph Bowker. She grew up in Croydon, Pennsylvania, and attended Bishop Conwell High School.

Joanne was a passionate mother and was blessed with children early in life with her son Daniel Horrell and daughter Jeanette Whalen, then again later in life with her daughter Kathryn Barber.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. Edith Stein Catholic Church in Katy, Texas, and spent many sunny days in the garden with her dogs Brooklyn and Bella and cat Bootsie.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husbands Daniel Horrell and John Barber, and by her father Joseph Bowker.

Joanne is survived by her children, son Daniel Horrell; daughter Jeanette Whalen and son-in-law Brian Whalen, and daughter Kathryn Barber; mother Dolores Russ; sisters Linda Ortero and Dolores McCranie; step-children John Barber, Miriam Parker Barber, and William Barber; grandchildren Victoria Whalen, Hillary Sheppard, Evan Whalen, Daniel Horrell, Piper Brown, Paige Horrell, Jason Barber, Lisa Parker-Ripper, Christine Platel, Racheal Mackereth, Chelsea Schueller and Kiersten Barber; great grandchildren Lucy Childress, Bryce Sheppard, Eleanor Sheppard, Joanixa Nieves, Lucas Barber, Liam Barber, Ryan Ripper, Josh Ripper, Lilliana Platel, Jennifer Ripper, Sean Schueller, and Gianna Platel.

