Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Financial planner from Parkwood arrested on DUI charge after hit-and-run crash

By Meta Minton
A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood was arrested on drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa.

A law enforcement officer was flagged down at about 6:30 p.m. at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 after a crash, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, was driving a white Nissan with its rear bumper hanging off. Cruz, who works as a certified financial planner for Bucket List Wealth Management LLC, had tried to drive away after colliding with a trailer at Wawa.

Cruz denied he had been drinking. He said he had taken pills for allergies.

His poor performance in field sobriety exercises provided probable cause for his arrest. He provided breath samples that registered .196 and .185 blood alcohol content.

Cruz was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $750 bond.

