Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Karen Ann Good

By Staff Report

Karen Ann GoodKaren Ann Good, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, died May 11th, 2022. She was born October 24th, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to Karl and Helen (Bitz) Schassberger. On October 13, 1990, she married Larry Good in Sylvania, Ohio. He proceeded her in death on February 20th, 2010. Karen was retired from Promedica Toledo Hospital and lived her retirement years in The Villages, Florida with her life partner Don McCarthy. She enjoyed many activities including travel cruises, playing bridge and mahjong, dancing in The Village Squares and attending social outings at the American Legion trying to win the Queen of Hearts drawing. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at The Villages Hospital and with The Village Angels-local Autism Support Group. Karen’s courtesy and giving spirit along with her welcoming smile and conversation will be missed.

Karen is survived by a son, Christopher (Holly) Snyder of Toledo, Ohio; a daughter Stacy (Chuck) Strouse of Westfield, Indiana; a step-son, Tim Good of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; a step-daughter, Trisha Boyd of Tallahassee, Florida.; five grandchildren Alex, Mary Grace, and Brooke Snyder and Joe and Spencer Strouse; a sister, Jean (Jack) Manders of Adrian, Michigan. In addition to her husband Larry, she was proceeded in death by her parents.

At Karen’s request, a cremation has taken place. A memorial mass with be held at St Mark’s The Evangelist Catholic Church on May 20th, 2022 at 10 am. A luncheon will follow at the Chula Vista Recreation Center located at 1011 Rio Grande Ave, Lady Lake, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to Interactive Technology Assisting Autistic Little Kids (iTaalk) or the ALS Association – Florida chapter.

