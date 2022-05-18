89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Original hotel in The Villages reopens after $1.5 million renovation

By Meta Minton

The original hotel in The Villages has reopened after a $1.5 million renovation.

The La Hacienda Hotel located on Avenida Central in Spanish Springs is a now a SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western.

A SureStay banner is hanging from the old La Hacienda Hotel in The Villages.

Earlier this year, the hotel was the subject of a code enforcement hearing at Lady Lake Town Hall after several months of drug and battery arrests and fire code violations. Many of the violations occurred while the hotel was closed and said to be under renovation. At the hearing, Craig Musil, who also owns the nearby Holiday Inn Express and the Comfort Inn & Suites, revealed he had purchased the La Hacienda Hotel from Larry Ducat, owner of Fiesta Bowl at Spanish Springs. Musil promised better days were ahead for the La Hacienda Hotel.

The newly reopened SureStay hotel is now offering 46 guest rooms, each complete with balconies, flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. The facility has an outdoor pool, guest laundry facilities and complimentary printing, faxing and scanning services, as well as complimentary hot breakfast and free wireless internet.

The pool is open at the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western at Spanish Springs.

“Our hotel pays homage to the early Spanish settlers of Florida, with a warm, vibrant color palette, two exterior fountains, and lush palm trees sprinkled throughout the property. We provide the perfect location for guests planning a future move to The Villages, or for those visiting their loved ones,” said Musil. “We’re pleased to be part of the SureStay Hotel Group family, and look forward to welcoming guests to our property.”

