CDD 7 to ask for signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors would like to see signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts.

CDD 7 supervisors on Thursday agreed to send a letter to Sumter County asking for signage at the roundabouts indicating north, south, east and west.

Supervisor Daryl Klinko offered the idea and said it might help cut down on the numbers of accidents in roundabouts in The Villages.

“There are always accidents in the roundabouts,” Klinko said.

He said that many drivers end up circling more than once in roundabouts because they are uncertain about the direction in which they are traveling.

“There are people who are spinning (in the roundabouts). I have to admit when I first got here, I was a spinner, too,” said Klinko, who moved to The Villages from Michigan.

The roads and signage are owned by and under the authority of Sumter County.